CS Somesh Kumar sets 15 lakh jabs target for 5 districts 

Mahabubnagar: Aiming to contain the deadly Covid-19 infections, the administrations of all five districts which were part of erstwhile Mahabubangar district have set out to complete the target of vaccinating 15 lakh people by the end of December.



As part of this, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who visited Mahabubangar district on Friday, took part in a review meeting with all District Collectors, Additional Collectors, District Medical and Health Officers, Municipal Commissioners, District Panchayat Officers and other senior officials. He directed them to come out with micro-level planning on the vaccination drive in the district and said that time-bound targets must be set to cover each and every village, sub-centres. He insisted that 100 per cent vaccination must be achieved by the end of December.

The Chief Secretary instructed the officials to go to each and every primary health centers, sub-centres and villages where vaccination was moving slow, and stay there if necessary and complete the vaccination targets. He also directed the officials to make public representatives partners in the programme. The health officials concerned should regularly update the media on vaccination progress.

The CS also instructed Collectors to conduct special reviews on the vaccination programme regularly and if there are any issues and challenges, they must be addressed on priority. He called for ensuring no hurdles in the way of vaccination programme.

"Already, the State government has formed a cabinet sub-committee on vaccination and new variant Omicron had been appointed. The government is working towards 100% vaccination across the State by the end of this month and to accomplish this target we are urging everyone to work towards this end," informed Somesh Kumar.

The CS directed appointment of special officials to supervise the programme and make sure that targets are set and accomplished on time. He directed the health officials to make each subcentre a unit and make their plans accordingly in pursuit of the targets.