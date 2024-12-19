  • Menu
Cultural festivities begin at Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges
Khammam: As part of the cultural celebrations at Sri Chaitanya Junior Colleges, a special event for female students commenced on December 18 at the Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research campus on Wednesday.

The two-day event was inaugurated under the leadership of Sri Chaitanya Institutions Chairman Mallempati Sridhar. The chief guest, renowned personality development expert Ram Jaladurgam, provided valuable insights to students on overcoming stress and achieving their goals.

He encouraged students to embrace the attributes of “tough,” explaining it as thinking, ownership, understanding, gratitude, and hope. Addressing the gathering, institution’s director, Mallempati Srividya, emphasised the vital role of women in society, stating that women are the backbone of both family and societal development. She inspired the students to become key contributors to a progressive society.

The event was attended by DGM Chetan Madhur, Executive Dean N.R.S.D. Varma, AGMs C.H. Brahmam, G. Gopalakrishna, and G. Prakash, Zonal Principal M. Ratnakar Rao, SCIT Principal V Muralikrishna, Dean Dr Sudarshan and other principals and faculty members.

