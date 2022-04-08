Curse of TS farmers will sear BJP: Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Legislative Affairs and R&B Minister Prashanth Reddy demanded immediate resignation of Union Minister Kishan Reddy and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay on paddy procurement issue if they are Telangana children.

He was speaking after attending a TRS Rythu deeksha in Kamareddy on Thursday. Prashant Reddy said that due to the conspiracies of BJP and Congress parties, farmers in Telangana are taking to streets and agitating. The farmers were suffering because the central government was neglecting its responsibility of procuring the agricultural produce of the State. Prashant Reddy alleged that for the last two years, the Center has been creating controversy over the purchase of paddy and obstructing its procurement.

The Minister said Union Minister Piyush Goel's remark that the people of Telangana should get into the habit of eating broken rice, was a testament to the north Indian arrogant attitude of insulting the south Indians.

Prashant Reddy warned that Union Minister Piyush Goyal will take the same fate as the last AP Chief Minister Kiran Kumar Reddy, who did not pay even a rupee for the Telangana region. He said the curse of Telangana farmers would fall on the BJP. He said that Telangana farmers were cultivating paddy due to the encouragement of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay.

Prashant Reddy challenged Sanjay to keep his promise by procuring grain by the Central government.

Prashant demanded that Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay put pressure on the Prime Minister to buy yasangi grain. "I demand the resignation of BJP Telangana MPs if they are unable to do so," the Minister said.

He said both BJP and Congress are cheating the farmers, said Prashant Reddy, adding that it was strange that TPCC president Revanth Reddy was not demanding that the Central government buy the grain. He said that the BJP and the Congress were in Telangana as two allies and it was exposed with this demand. Prashant Reddy alleged that every time Revanth Reddy spoke to mislead the farmer, he was saying that the State government should buy it. The Minister recalled that Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, since the Green Revolution, had traditionally stated that the responsibility for procurement of agricultural produce lay with the Central government. The Minister pointed out that Congress leaders in alliance with the BJP in Telangana were saying that the state government should buy in contrast to the Nehru policy. He asked Revanth Reddy not to ask for Rs 10,000 crore to buy paddy in Telangana but to come with us to fight. If you are a Telangana MP, you should stand with us on the side of the farmers, said Prashant Reddy. The Minister said that we will stand by the farmers till the Central government buys yasangi paddy.