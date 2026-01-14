Custom Milling: Civil Supplies Minister Uttam’s district tops in rice smuggling

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s native district, Suryapet, topped the list in the diversion of government-procured paddy, with irregularities amounting to Rs 19.32 crore, according to findings of the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department. As part of a statewide special enforcement drive to prevent diversion of paddy meant for the Public Distribution System (PDS), the Telangana Vigilance and Enforcement department conducted simultaneous surprise inspections on rice mills across the state on Monday.

According to the Director General of the V&E Department, inspections revealed a cumulative shortage of paddy worth approximately Rs 19.73 crore in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts. In Narayanpet district, paddy worth Rs 15.91 crore was found missing, while Peddapalli district recorded shortages amounting to Rs 11.38 crore.

In Mahabubabad district, paddy worth Rs 4.86 crore was diverted, along with custom milling rice (CMR) valued at Rs 0.88 crore. Eight vigilance teams from Warangal, Karimnagar, Hyderabad Rural, Hyderabad City-I, Hyderabad City-II, Nalgonda and RC Puram conducted these raids in nine districts - Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Kamareddy and Nizamabad. A total of 19 rice mills were inspected during the drive.

The inspections revealed diversion of over 1.90 lakh quintals of paddy and 1.72 lakh bags, causing an estimated financial loss of Rs.60 crore to the government. Serious irregularities, including diversion, shortages and misuse of Custom Milling Rice, were detected in 14 mills. Notices were served on five mills for improper record-keeping, and they have been placed under surveillance.

The department also ordered the closure of Janakirama Industries at Pusala village in Peddapalli district due to violations. The V&E Department has decided to initiate strict action, including registration of criminal cases against erring millers. The Civil Supplies Department has been directed to recover government losses, cancel licenses and blacklist offenders. Continuous inspections will be carried out to ensure that paddy reaches the intended beneficiaries under the PDS.

The Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement department, Government of Telangana, urged the public to report any irregularities through the toll-free number 14432.