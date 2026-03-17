Cyber Crime Awareness Program Successfully organised by Police Department and Kirana Merchant's Association

Hyderabad: A Cyber Crime Awareness Program was organized under the joint aegis of the Hyderabad Police Department and The Hyderabad Kirana Merchants Association at the Association Building, Begum Bazar on Tuesday.

The program was graced by the presence of South West Zone assistant DCP Krishna Gopal, ACP Goshamahal S Sudarshan, Inspector of Goshamahal Police station B Shravan Kumar, Afzalgunj inspector N Mohan Rao, Begum Bazar Shri Bharat Reddy and Goshamahal traffic Inspector B Raju. On behalf of the Association, the programme was chaired by Vice President Mahesh Gupta. The event was coordinated by General Secretary Avinash Devda, while Treasurer Kamal Jain conducted the proceedings.

Cyber Warrior Harika sensitized traders and citizens about the rising threat of cyber crimes and explained effective preventive measures. She elaborated on online frauds, phishing, OTP scams, fake calls, and risks associated with digital payments. She also advised that in case of any cyber fraud, victims should immediately contact the cyber helpline and inform the police. Information regarding the Cyber Fraud Helpline 1930 and the related mobile application was also shared by the Cyber Warrior team.

Addressing the gathering, Secretary Avinash Devda stated that while technology has made life easier in the digital era, cyber crimes were also increasing rapidly. He emphasized that ‘Stay Alert – Stay Safe – Stay Aware’ was not just a slogan but a necessary way of life. He highlighted that even minor negligence can lead to major financial loss, and urged everyone to remain cautious while dealing with unknown calls, suspicious links, and sharing sensitive information like OTPs. He stressed that awareness was the most powerful tool to prevent cyber crimes. The more informed individuals are, the better they can protect themselves, their families, businesses, and society. He appealed to all traders and citizens to not only stay aware but also spread awareness among others, and collectively work towards building a safe and secure society.

Officials, in their addresses, reiterated that awareness is the key to prevention and urged traders to remain vigilant, avoid unknown links and calls, and promptly report any suspicious activities to the police. The Association and the Police Department also resolved to continue working together to promote awareness and strengthen security measures in the future. Discussions were also held regarding improving traffic management in the market area.

A large number of traders and local residents attended the program and appreciated the initiative. The guests were welcomed by Association advisors Lakshminarayan Rathi, Rameshji Sankla (Ramsa), Rakesh Agarwal, Haji Ismail, Raj Singh Panwar, Kailash Mantri, Pukhraj Bhati, Radheshyam Bhati, Rakesh Kachhwaha, Dilip Gehlot, Manish Bhati, Gopal Moondra, Ashwin Thakkar, Dilip Daga, Umesh Solanki, Bajrang Panwar, Anil Sankla, Vikas Devda, Sharad Attal, Ajay Bhati, Surajmal Kakani, Nemichand Bhati and other prominent members of the trading community.