Cyber crime police crack down on illegal online gaming advts

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have successfully identified and dismantled 124 social media profiles that were operating 539 paid advertisements to promote illegal online gaming and betting applications. This breakthrough, achieved over the past month, is part of a sustained and proactive cyber surveillance initiative aimed at curbing the growing menace of unlawful wagering activities targeting Indian users.

According to the police, these advertisements were strategically designed to attract vulnerable individuals, particularly the youth, by promising easy money, assured returns, bonuses, and referral commissions. The identified profiles were systematically circulating promotional content and referral links to lure the public into participating in prohibited betting schemes. To prevent further dissemination of such unlawful content, all 124 profiles were reported to the relevant platforms and have been taken down as a preventive measure.

The DCP Cyber Crime stated that further investigations are underway to trace the individuals and financial channels associated with these profiles. Legal action will be initiated against those found responsible under relevant provisions of the law.

The authorities have advised citizens that online betting and gambling are strictly prohibited in Telangana, and participating in or promoting such activities may attract severe penal action.

Individuals sharing referral links through social media may also be liable for legal consequences. The public is urged not to download or register on unauthorised platforms. Parents and guardians are specifically requested to counsel young people about the risks and legal implications of online gambling. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious online activities immediately by dialling the toll-free number 1930 or visiting the official national cybercrime portal. The police remain committed to maintaining a safe digital environment and protecting citizens from financial fraud and exploitation through these illegal gaming networks operating across various social media platforms.