Cyber crooks using old phones to con people land behind bars

Adilabad: Police apprehended an inter-state gang engaged in large-scale cyber frauds using old cell phones and SIM cards. Five accused from Bihar were arrested, and the police seized 2,125 old mobile phones, 600 mobile batteries, and 107 SIM cards from their possession.

Adilabad SP Akhil Mahajan disclosed that the key mastermind, Bihar-based gang leader Tabarak, is absconding and assured that he will nabbed soon.

Committed cybercrime using 10,000 phones in Karnataka! Due to declining demand for old mobile phones, the gang devised new scams to de-ceive the public. The group of six traveled on motorbikes, collecting old cell phones and SIM cards in exchange for plastic containers and household items, tricking people. The collected phones and SIM cards were misused for fake job offers, lottery scams, and extracting banking details using OTPs. The SP revealed that the gang committed cybercrimes using 10,000 old phones in Karnataka alone. Several victims suffered heavy financial losses.

SP stated that special teams have been deployed to arrest the key perpetrator, Tabarak, the gang leader from Bihar.

Accused caught in Rickshaw Colony In Rickshaw Colony, Adilabad town, the gang was caught by police while pretending to purchase old items. They were roaming on bikes, claiming to buy old mobile phones. Suspicious of their movements, Adilabad Two Town police arrested five individuals from Bihar — Merajul, Mehboob Alam, Mohammad Jamal, Md. Uzair, and Abdullah. They seized 2,125 phones, 60 batteries, 107 SIM cards, and five bikes from them, SP Mahajan said. The SP advised people to be cautious of scams involving old phone buyers or those seeking OTPs using SIM cards.

The media briefing included Cyber Crime DSP Haseebulla, Adilabad DSP L. Jeevan Reddy, Two Town CI Karunakar Rao, CCS Inspector Chandrashekhar, and Cyber Crime staff.