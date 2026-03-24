Cyberabad civic body chief pitches for citizen-centric admin

In a bid to strengthen governance and improve public service delivery, the Commissioner of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) held a comprehensive video conference with all Heads of Departments (HODs), Zonal Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and other officials.

The meeting focused on accountability, transparency, grievance redressal and efficient citizen services.

The Commissioner underscored the importance of integrity in all administrative actions, emphasising that public scrutiny demands strict adherence to procedures and zero tolerance for lapses. A major highlight of the review was grievance redressal. Officials were instructed to resolve complaints within stipulated timelines, maintain proper documentation, and obtain physical acknowledgment from citizens to ensure closure.

The Commissioner also announced close auditing of grievance disposals, particularly rejections, warning that negligence would attract strict action. On citizen services such as birth and death certificates, property tax applications, and other services, the Commissioner emphasised zero harassment, timely processing, and adherence to the Citizen Charter timelines.

Penalties may be imposed for avoidable delays or improper handling. Officials were further instructed to maintain regular monitoring of adverse news items, WhatsApp complaints, and Prajavani petitions, with weekly reports and timely action taken reports (ATRs). Particular attention was directed towards town planning, encroachment removal, and public infrastructure management.

Concluding the meeting, the Commissioner reiterated that the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will adopt a zero tolerance approach toward lapses in integrity, accountability, and service delivery. The focus remains on proactive field action, inter-departmental coordination, and a citizen centric administration designed to ensure transparency, efficiency, and responsiveness across all municipal services.