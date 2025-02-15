Cyberabad CP lauds personnel for bravery in firing incident

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty commended the courageous efforts of head constables for their exemplary bravery during a recent firing incident in Gachibowli.

The brave officers were M Venkat Reddy (2003 batch), K Pradeep Reddy and P Veeraswamy (both 2000 batch), all serving at Madhapur CCS. They were commended and rewarded by Cyberabad CP in presence of DCP Crimes K Narasimha, and other senior officials.

On February 1, 2025, during an operation to apprehend notorious criminal Bathula Prabhakar, the police team faced gunfire at a pub in Gachibowli. Head constable Venkat Reddy sustained a gunshot injury to his left foot and was shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Despite the risks, the team arrested Prabhakar, who has over 70 criminal cases registered against him in AP and Telangana.

Mohanty acknowledged the dedication of senior officers emphasising the importance of recognising such valour in ensuring public safety. The Cyberabad police remain committed to maintaining law and order and protecting citizens.