Cyberabad municipal commissioner inaugurates ‘Indian Silk Gallery’

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Commissioner G Srijana said the Indian Silk Gallery exhibition is a commendable initiative aimed at encouraging handloom weavers and enabling their products to reach consumers directly, while showcasing the richness of India’s textile heritage.

She inaugurated the handloom exhibition titled “Indian Silk Gallery” at Satya Sai Nigamagamam in Srinagar Colony on Wednesday. Srijana urged people to support and wear handloom textiles, noting that a wide range of garments suitable for the upcoming festivals of Ugadi and Ramzan on display.

After visiting the stalls, she appreciated the efforts of the weavers and organisers for promoting traditional handloom products. Weavers from several prominent textile centres across the country are participating in the exhibition, showcasing silk, cotton and designer garments across nearly 70 stalls. Visitors can explore a variety of sarees, including well-known styles from Gadwal, Venkatagiri, Ikat, Patola, Banaras, Kolkata, Chanderi, Madanapalli and Pochampally.

Organisers Vinay Kumar and Srinivasa Rao said the exhibition will remain open to the public until the 17th.