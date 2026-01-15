Cyberabad police bust interstate gang behind temple heist with recovery of Rs 26 lakh property

TheCyberabad police have successfully cracked a temple theft case in KPHB Colony, arresting a five-member interstate gang and recovering stolen ornaments worth Rs 26 lakh. The robbery occurred at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Sardar Patel Nagar. Officers from the Cyberabad Central Crime Station Kukatpally zone, in coordination with KPHB police, apprehended Maharaju Mallikarjun, Dunnapothula Pawan Kalyan, Dandi Anil Teja, Kambapu Vijay, and Thangila Manikanta Durga Prasad Akhil. Meanwhile, two other suspects, Bashya Venkat Mohith Kumar and Neelapu Neelaiah Anil a habitual offender previously involved in 15 property offence cases remain at large.

The investigation was launched following a complaint on January 7 from temple manager Kandula Maruthi. The report detailed that during the night of January 6, unknown intruders broke into the sanctum of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and made off with gold and silver ornaments. A case was subsequently registered under Sections 331(4), 305, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ACP KPHB division E Ravikiran Reddy explained that the breakthrough came after the police analysed footage from over 200 CCTV cameras along various entry and escape routes. By combining technical surveillance, suspect database verification, and modus operandi matching, the team successfully identified the culprits. E Ravikiran Reddy noted that Neelapu Neelaiah Anil, Maharaju Mallikarjun, Bashya Venkat Mohith Kumar, and Dunnapothula Pawan Kalyan entered into a criminal conspiracy to target temples, while Dandi Anil Teja, Kambapu Vijay, and Durga Prasad assisted in disposing of the stolen property.