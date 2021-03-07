Cyberabad police multi-level marketing scam, arrest 24

The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested 24 people along with the CEO of the company for allegedly cheating over 10 lakh people to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. Surprisingly, the arrested include the teachers from government schools of Telangana.

Abhilash Thomas and Prem Kumar, natives of Bengaluru along with other people formed into a gang and started a firm Indusviva Health Sciences Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based firm at the centre of the controversial multi-level marketing scheme. Cyberabad commissioner of police, VC Sajjanar said that the gang promised the people of getting huge interests by getting a membership by paying Rs 12,500. They collected the amount from over 10 lakh people cheating them for about Rs 1,500 crore.

Based on a complaint filed against the firm 10 days ago at Gachibowli police station, the Economic Offences Wing of Cyberabad police launched an investigation and held the people involved in the scam. The police seized Rs 20 crore from various bank accounts possessed by the accused. Of the 24 arrested, three people were the government teachers from Telangana and their wives.

Efforts are underway to arrest the chairman of the firm who have gone absconding.