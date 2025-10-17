Cyberabad Police recover 1,061 mobile phones worth Rs 3.20 cr

In a major breakthrough, Cyberabad police in a span of 45 days have successfully recovered 1,061 stolen and lost mobile phones of a total value of Rs 3.20 crore. Utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the phones were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners on Monday at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The DCP Crimes, the CCS, IT Cell, and Social Media teams of Cyberabad Police successfully completed the 9th phase of mobile phone recovery and were recovered and formally handed over to their rightful owners on Thursday at the Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Since 2023, Cyberabad Police have recovered 13,423 phones. Telangana Police are leading in mobile recoveries in the country. According to police, the Madhapur CCS recovered 240 mobile phones, Balanagar CCS – 188, Medchal CCS – 195, Rajendranagar CCS – 233, and Shamshabad CCS – 205. The recipients expressed their happiness and thanked the police for their prompt and efficient action.

DCP Crimes A Muthyam Reddy emphasised the importance of promptly reporting lost or stolen mobile phones either at the nearest police station or via the CEIR portal.

He noted that mobile phones often contain sensitive personal data and sentimental value, making timely recovery crucial. The CEIR portal plays a vital role in preventing misuse and ensuring quicker recoveries.

DCP Muthyam urged citizens to make full use of the CEIR portal, available nationwide across all states and Union Territories. He also advised the public to remain vigilant against cyber frauds and avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links. For cybercrime-related issues, he recommended contacting the national cyber crime helpline - 1930 or filing a complaint online at cybercrime.gov.in.

Crimes ADCP K Ram Kumar stated that mobile phones are very important in our daily life and have personal, business and financial information. Because phone thefts are increasing, everyone should be careful. If your phone is lost or stolen, report it immediately at the nearest police station or online through the CEIR portal. The CEIR system can block your phone using its IMEI number, so no one can misuse it. When your phone is found, it can be unblocked and used again.

An IT employee from Gachibowli lost his phone at a fruit market, after which thieves attempted to withdraw Rs 2 lakh from his account for cybercrime. He immediately approached the Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police Station and lodged a complaint. The police quickly froze his accounts, preventing further withdrawals, and later traced and recovered the phone.

Another man lost his phone while visiting a temple in the morning. He forgot it on his bike and later found it missing. He lodged a complaint at the police station, and within a short time, the police traced and recovered his phone.

DCP Crimes A Muthyam Reddy commended the dedicated efforts of officers and the entire CCS team for their outstanding work in this operation.