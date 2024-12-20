Cyberabad Police Recover Rs 7 Lakh Worth Gold in Jagadgirigutta Burglary Case

Cyberabad Police apprehended a 23-year-old man in connection with a burglary at his relative’s house in Jagadgirigutta. The suspect, identified as Nadgotti Bharath from Warangal, was found in possession of stolen gold ornaments weighing 12.7 tulas, valued at over Rs 7 lakh.

The theft occurred when the homeowner, Jangam Paramesh, locked his house on December 15 to attend a family event in Jangoan, Warangal. Upon returning three days later, he discovered a broken window and the almirah lock in his bedroom damaged. Gold jewelry kept inside the almirah was missing.

Following a complaint filed by Paramesh, the police initiated an investigation and identified Bharath as the perpetrator. According to officials, Bharath broke the PVC window glass using a stone to gain entry. He then forced open the almirah and stole the ornaments.

Bharath is reportedly a distant relative of the complainant. Police inquiries revealed that he faced a challenging childhood, having lost both parents early. After completing his Class X education, he lived in an orphanage before staying with relatives while working at hair salons.

Over time, Bharath developed habits like smoking and alcohol consumption, influenced by negative peer associations. Financial difficulties and his vices eventually led him to commit burglaries.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) G. Hanumantha Rao stated that Bharath had a history of theft-related offenses. He was previously arrested by the Medipally Police in 2020 and the Charminar Police in 2022. Despite serving time in jail, Bharath returned to criminal activities after his release, showing no signs of reform.

The Cyberabad Police successfully recovered the stolen gold ornaments and have taken Bharath into custody.