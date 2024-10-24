Cyberabad police recovers 800 mobile phones worth Rs. 2.4 cr

Hyderabad: Ina major breakthrough, Cyberabad police, in a span of 35 days, have successfully recovered 800 stolen and lost mobile phones worth Rs 2.40 crore. Utilising the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the phones were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners on Wednesday at the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The Cyberabad DCP Crimes K Narasimha said, “Among 800, 135 were recovered by Madhapur CCS, 140 by Balanagar CCS, 101 by Medchal CCS, 133 by Rajendranagar CCS, 72 by Shamshabad CCS, 105 by Medchal Zone, and 101 by the IT Cell.”

The DCP emphasised the importance of avoiding the purchase or sale of stolen items, as it is a punishable offense. He advised, “Protect your property and avoid negligence. Cybercrimes are on the rise, and fraudsters are using tactics like making inappropriate video calls to blackmail individuals.” He further warned the public about UPI frauds and urged caution when handling mobile devices, especially avoiding suspicious links.

Narasimha said, “Mobile phones play a crucial role in our daily lives, containing sensitive information and personal memories. Thieves are persistent, and it is our responsibility to be equally vigilant in recovering these phones. Despite high levels of education, many people are still unaware of how to prevent stolen mobile phones from being misused,” he added.

The DCP encouraged the public to report lost or stolen mobile phones at their nearest police station or through the CEIR portal, which is available nationwide across all States and Union Territories.

He stressed that the use of the CEIR portal can prevent the misuse of stolen phones and ensure quicker recovery. For cybercrimes, he urged citizens to dial 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in and file a complaint as soon as possible after the theft.

Several recipients of the recovered phones shared their stories and expressed their gratitude to the Cyberabad police for their prompt action in recovering their devices.