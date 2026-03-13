Cybercrime police arrest 117 fraudsters in ‘Operation Octopus’

The Hyderabad Cyber Crime unit has achieved a significant breakthrough by arresting 117 cyber fraudsters from 16 different states during February. These individuals were allegedly involved in 1,081 cases nationwide, including 74 specific cases registered within Hyderabad. As a result of these operations, officials successfully refunded Rs 34.76 lakh to victims who had lost money to fraudulent schemes during the month of January.

During the specialized initiative titled Operation Octopus, the police detected various categories of fraud, including 63 instances of trading and investment fraud, six digital arrests, four OTP frauds, and one social media scam. A total of 78 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Hyderabad City during this period.

Investigators revealed that the bank accounts associated with the arrested individuals recorded transactions amounting to approximately Rs 139 crore. The police operation led to the seizure of substantial evidence and assets, including Rs 36,00,000 in cash, 211 mobile phones, 26 laptops, 115 cheque books, 141 SIM cards, and 54 debit cards. Additionally, officers recovered 56 shell stamps, a cash-counting machine, 152 passbooks, five trade licenses, six audit reports, and three ledgers.

Parallel to these arrests, the National Cyber Reporting Platform (NCRP) received 2,963 complaints, leading to 461 FIRs. Zonal Cyber Cells arrested 11 more individuals across India, resulting in an additional refund of Rs 24,10,741 to victims.

Continuous cyber patrolling also identified 124 profiles on Facebook and Instagram running 539 paid advertisements for illegal online gaming and betting.

Srinivasulu, the Additional Commissioner of Police for Crimes and SIT, stated that these advertisements lured youth with promises of easy money and bonuses. All identified profiles have been reported and taken down. Furthermore, the C-Mitra initiative provided victim assistance through 2,396 calls and registered 257 Zero FIRs. Authorities advise citizens to remain vigilant against fake investment groups, malicious APK files, and impersonation scams.