Cybercrime Police sound alarm as city sees spike in credit card frauds

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Cybercrime Police have issued a sharp warning as credit card fraud cases spike across the city. Residents are increasingly being targeted by sophisticated scams involving phishing links, fake merchant sites, and deceptive calls from fraudsters posing as bank officials. The fraudsters employ multiple tactics to steal sensitive information.

These include cloning cards at compromised ATMs, deploying fake customer-care numbers, circulating malicious apps designed to capture card and OTP details, and using SIM swapping to intercept transaction One-Time Passwords (OTPs). Authorities strongly urge citizens to remain vigilant: avoid clicking unknown links, never share OTPs or card details, and ensure all applications are downloaded only from verified sources.

A crucial point of defence is understanding that banks will never request OTPs, PINs, or CVVs via phone or email, so any such request should raise immediate suspicion.

The Cybercrime Unit calls for instant reporting of any doubtful transaction or communication, emphasising that early detection can prevent serious financial loss. With transaction alerts and cautious online behaviour, cardholders can better protect themselves against these evolving threats.