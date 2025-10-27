Cyclone Montha to Bring Rains in Telangana from Tonight, Hyderabad to See Cool Weather

Cyclone Montha will start affecting Telangana from midnight today (October 27).

The weather will stay dry till evening in most parts of the state, including Hyderabad.

From tonight, there will be moderate to heavy rain in Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, and Nagarkurnool.

Other areas may get light rain.

Tomorrow, heavy rain is likely in east and south Telangana. The sky will stay cloudy.

In Hyderabad, light to moderate rain will begin tonight and continue on October 28 and 29.

The weather will be cool, cloudy, and dull. Heavy rain is not expected.

The city may receive 30 to 55 mm of rain.

People should carry umbrellas and jackets. The sun will not be visible for the next two days.