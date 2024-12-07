'Dairy Trends' Ice Creams Launched by Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: The grand launch of the ice cream brand Dairy Trends took place on Friday at Marigold Hotel, Ameerpet. Telangana IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu unveiled the brand logo, while popular actor Vishwak Sen introduced the products.

Speaking at the event, Minister Sridhar Babu highlighted the pivotal role of private enterprises and industries in the state’s development. “Industries play a crucial role in propelling the state’s progress and generating employment. The government is committed to supporting businesses that offer quality products and foster opportunities for self-employment. We have introduced several policies to back entrepreneurs and ensure consumer satisfaction through high-quality offerings,” he remarked.

Cine actor Vishwak Sen, fondly known as Mass Ka Das, shared a personal note during the event. “This is not just a commercial event for me; I am here for my childhood friend. We studied together from the second to tenth grade, and his father was like a second parent to me. When I learned about the launch, I insisted on attending despite my ongoing night schedules for the film Laila. Ice cream is loved by everyone, and Dairy Trends offers a variety of flavors that cater to all tastes. I’ve tried them, and they are both delicious and of excellent quality. I encourage everyone to try them out,” he said.

Dairy Trends was founded by CEO Shyam Sundar Reddy with the aim of providing flavorful and quality ice creams for children and adults alike. The event was graced by Shadnagar MLA Veerlapalli Shankar, former MLA Pratap Reddy, producer Bandla Ganesh, and other dignitaries.