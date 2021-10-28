Dalit Bandhu provides for self-sufficiency: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Vasalamarri: Minster for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that Dalits of Vasalamarri would get economic self-sufficiency with Dalit Bandhu scheme being implemented by the State government.

On Wednesday, along with Government Whip Gongidi Sunitha, he distributed units to the beneficiaries under Dalit Bandhu scheme at a programme at Vasalamarri village of Turkapally mandal in the district.

Wishing the Dalits to become financially successful and stand as an ideal for the country, Jagadish Reddy asked them to uphold the trust of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Today the entire country is talking about Telangana welfare schemes, he stated and added that Dalit Bandhu will show the path to the world regarding upliftment of oppressed sections. The Minister stressed that KCR is the only leader, who has the focus to make dreams come true.

Government Whip Gongidi Sunita said Vasalamarri village has scripted history with Dalit Bandhu Scheme. CM KCR's assurance has improved confidence among Dalits of Vasalamarri, she noted. Congratulating Dalits of Vasalamarri village, she suggested them to utilise the money in a proper way and achieve success.

District Collector Pamela Satpathy, SC Corporation ED Syamsunder, village sarpanch Anjaneyulu, MPTC Naveen and others participated in the programme.