Dalit Bandhu to be launched on August 16

Karimnagar: Finance Minister T Harish Rao directed the officials to arrange 825 buses to bring the beneficiaries to the Dalit Bandhu Scheme to be launched on August 16 at Shalapalli village in Huzurabad mandal in the district. An officer in-charge should be appointed for each bus and the beneficiaries should be provided food packets on buses, he suggested.

He held a review meeting with ministers and district officials on the arrangements for the CM's meeting at a private function hall on Thursday. The Minister told authorities to set up 10 blocks at the venue and 5 blocks to be allotted to women while 5 blocks to be allotted to elected representatives and the public.

The Minister directed officials to set up separate galleries for the press and VIPs. Transco SE asked to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Chief Minister's visit with a large generator as standby. Civil Supplies, BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, District Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana, SC Corporation Chairman Banda Srinivas, Additional Collector Shyam Prasad Lal and others were present.