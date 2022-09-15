Dalit bodies' reps meet Bandi Sanjay Kumar, urge Parl bldg be named after Ambedkar

Hyderabad: The Dalit organisations on Wednesday urged State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take steps to ensure that the new Parliament building is named after Dr BR Ambedkar.

A large number of Dalits came under the banner of Dalit Aikya Vedika while the BJP chief was on his padayatra in Kukatpally. The police took immediate action and stood as a shield for the BJP leader. The Vedika leaders raised slogans demanding to name the new Parliament building after Ambedkar. The BJP leaders and activists present in the yatra also raised slogans of 'Jai Bheem'.

Bandi Sanjay urged the police officials to send the leaders of the Dalit organisations who then gave a memorandum to Bandi Sanjay in the presence of top police officials and requested him to send the proposal to the Centre. The BJP chief told the leaders that the issue had already come to him and added that the BJP was the only party to strive for the upliftment of Dalits. "It was the BJP government who gave Bharat Ratna to Ambedkar, it was the Modi government which started Ambedkar Spoorthi Kendras, BJP was the only party which gave the post of President of India to a Dalit," said Bandi Sanjay raising slogans of 'Jai Bheem'.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay sent the requisition to the party high leaders to consider the issue of naming the Parliament in the name of Ambedkar. Balladeer Gaddar was the first to meet Bandi Sanjay and gave a representation to him to take steps to name the Parliament. Sanjay has sent the letter to the central leadership.

The Telangana Assembly had also unanimously passed a resolution in the House requesting the Centre to name the Parliament after Ambedkar. All the party leaders said that there was no better person than Ambedkar to be named.