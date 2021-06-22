Dalit woman lockup death: Uttam Kumar Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka write to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Nampally: The TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to take stringent action against the police for the alleged lockup death of a dalit woman, Mariyamma, under the SC and ST Atrocities Act.

In an open letter they demanded her to take steps to prevent such incidents in Telangana. They also demanded the Governor to direct the State government to give Rs 50 lakh compensation to the victim's family and a government job to her son Uday Kiran.

They alleged that Mariyamma died in police custody after she was 'tortured' by Adla Guduru police. Giving details, the leaders said she was a native of Komatigudem village of Chintakanipalli mandal of Khammam district. She had worked as cook in a house in Govindapuram village of Adla Guduru mandal of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

The police had arrested Mariyamma and Uday Kiran on the charge of theft in the house. They were arrested on June 16 in Komatigudem and taken to the Adla Guduru police station and later to Chintakanipalli police station by the Adla Guduru and Komatigudem police on the evening of June 17.

Both were subjected to severe torture with third degree methods in the Chintakanipalli police station. They were brought to Adla Guduru police station again and interrogated Mariyamma died due to severe torture.