Damaged Culvert Near Amma Hospital in Gadwal Poses Grave Danger: Locals Demand Urgent Repairs

Gadwal: A potentially life-threatening situation has been developing in the heart of Gadwal town, near the renowned Amm Hospital. A severely damaged culvert located beside the hospital has become a recurring site for accidents, causing great concern among local residents and commuters.
For several months now, the culvert has remained in a dilapidated condition. Motorists traveling along this route have frequently faced mishaps, some of which have resulted in serious injuries, while others have narrowly escaped tragic consequences. Despite repeated incidents and ongoing risks, authorities have yet to take permanent corrective action.
Residents of the town are raising their voices, urging municipal officials to take the issue seriously before it escalates further. “This is not the first time such accidents have occurred here. Every day we see two-wheelers skidding and vehicles struggling to cross the damaged culvert. It’s only a matter of time before a major tragedy happens,” said a concerned local resident.
Citizens stress that it is the responsibility of the municipal authorities to ensure public safety and prevent accidents through timely maintenance and repair of public infrastructure. They are demanding that the culvert be fixed immediately to eliminate the hazard and ensure the safety of everyone using the road, especially given the proximity to a busy hospital where ambulances and emergency vehicles frequently pass.
The appeal from the people is clear: Act before it’s too late. Preventive action today can save lives tomorrow. The local administration must prioritize this issue and undertake urgent repairs to avert further danger.