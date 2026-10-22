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Dasara celebrations held with grandeur
In Short
Bathukamma festivities added coulor to fiesta
Nagarkurnool: Dasara celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at Tank Bund in the town on Tuesday. The venue was decorated with colourful lights, while special arrangements were made for Bathukamma displays.
Selfie points, a water fountain and other attractions added to the festive atmosphere. Nagarkurnool MLA Dr Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy personally supervised the arrangements to make the venue attractive for the celebrations.
As part of the festivities, Kuchukulla participated in the Bathukamma celebrations along with his wife, Saritha Reddy. Thousands of people gathered at Tank Bund, performed the traditional Jammi tree worship and exchanged Vijayadashami greetings. Women participated in large numbers, carrying colourful Bathukammas and celebrating the festival with traditional fervour.
Special cultural programmes organised at the open auditorium near Tank Bund attracted large crowds. The performances added to the festive spirit, with women, youth and families participating enthusiastically. The celebrations reflected Telangana’s rich cultural heritage and traditions, transforming Nagarkurnool Tank Bund into a vibrant festive venue.
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