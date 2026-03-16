Dasoju demands in-depth probe into farmhouse drug case episode

Hyderabad: BRS MLC D Sravan on Sunday demanded a comprehensive, in-depth, and transparent investigation into the alleged drugs incident at the farmhouse of former MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy in Moinabad. The BRS leader stated that whoever is found involved in the incident, regardless of their political affiliation or stature, must face strict action under the law. He strongly condemned the propaganda being carried out by the Congress government against BRS Working President KT Rama Rao in an attempt to cover up its own administrative failures. In light of police claims that drugs were found at the premises, he insisted that the truth must be brought out through a transparent probe.

He criticised Congress social media platforms for deliberately attempting to malign KT Rama Rao by linking him to the incident without evidence.

D Sravan alleged that Revanth Reddy was making baseless allegations against the BRS working president out of political hostility. Instead of behaving responsibly as the head of the state unit, he accused Revanth Reddy of indulging in petty politics. Questioning whether Congress leaders had the moral authority to speak about drugs, Sravan referred to the seizure of drugs worth Rs 12,000 crore in Cherlapally by Mumbai Police. He asked what the state’s Eagle anti-drug teams were doing until police from another state intervened.