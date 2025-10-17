  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Dawoodi Bohra community organises food drive for children

Dawoodi Bohra community organises food drive for children
x
Highlights

To mark World Food Day, the Dawoodi Bohra community of Secunderabad, through its philanthropic arm Project Rise, organised a food drive at Sweekar...

To mark World Food Day, the Dawoodi Bohra community of Secunderabad, through its philanthropic arm Project Rise, organised a food drive at Sweekar Multi-Speciality Rehabilitation Centre for children with special needs.

Community members served meals and shared moments of joy, reaffirming their commitment to empathy and inclusion. The event was attended by Rashmi Perumal, , DCP North Zone.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick