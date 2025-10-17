Live
Dawoodi Bohra community organises food drive for children
Highlights
To mark World Food Day, the Dawoodi Bohra community of Secunderabad, through its philanthropic arm Project Rise, organised a food drive at Sweekar Multi-Speciality Rehabilitation Centre for children with special needs.
Community members served meals and shared moments of joy, reaffirming their commitment to empathy and inclusion. The event was attended by Rashmi Perumal, , DCP North Zone.
