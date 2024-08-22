DC B.M. Santosh announces a meeting to gather opinions on newly proposed Revenue Act (ROR) - 2024

Gadwal: The District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that a meeting will be held to gather opinions on the newly proposed Revenue Act (ROR) - 2024.

The meeting is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of this month (Friday) at 4:00 PM in the meeting hall of the Collector's office. The session will include senior citizens, intellectuals, members of farmers' associations, educators, public representatives, and retired revenue officers.

The purpose of the meeting is to collect valuable suggestions and advice from these stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the new act. The Collector urged all invitees to participate in large numbers and contribute their insights to help in the successful execution of the act.