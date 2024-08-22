DC B.M. Santosh announces a meeting to gather opinions on newly proposed Revenue Act (ROR) - 2024

Live
- IG of Multi-Zone 11, V. Satyanarayana, Takes Action Against Negligent Police Officers
- Congress Demands SEBI Chairman's Resignation, Calls for JPC Probe into Adani Scandal
- Top priority for women's safety
- Cyberabad Traffic Police & SCSC Conducts Review Meeting with Security & Admin Heads of IT & ITES companies
- HCSC and Sayodhya Launch Pioneering Women’s Support Program in Amberpet
- Roads Blocked with Just a Drop of Rain: A Decade-Long Problem Continues
- KBC 16th episode, Bangalorean techie on hot seat
- FAIMA decided to end their strike after SC directives
- CBI and Lokayukta torturing my friends and family: DCM DK Shivakumar
- DC B.M. Santosh Urges Farmers to Cooperate for Bharat Mala Road Construction to Develop Gattu
The District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that a meeting will be held to gather opinions on the newly proposed Revenue Act (ROR) - 2024.
Gadwal: The District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that a meeting will be held to gather opinions on the newly proposed Revenue Act (ROR) - 2024.
The meeting is scheduled to take place on the 23rd of this month (Friday) at 4:00 PM in the meeting hall of the Collector's office. The session will include senior citizens, intellectuals, members of farmers' associations, educators, public representatives, and retired revenue officers.
The purpose of the meeting is to collect valuable suggestions and advice from these stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the new act. The Collector urged all invitees to participate in large numbers and contribute their insights to help in the successful execution of the act.
