DC B.M. Santosh Conducts Surprise visit to Maldakal,AmaraVai Primary Health Centers

Gadwal: District Collector B. M. Santosh conducted surprise inspections at the Primary Health Center in Maldakal Mandal and the Amaravai Health Sub-Center. During the inspection, he reviewed the working hours, procedures, and registration processes (both online and offline) of the staff at the Amaravai Sub-Center. He inquired about the details of the registered individuals and emphasized the importance of encouraging pregnant women in rural areas to deliver in government hospitals, ensuring they receive necessary medical checkups and timely vaccinations for their newborns.

The Collector stressed the importance of providing special attention to pregnant women with anemia by promoting the intake of iron supplements, fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, eggs, and protein-rich foods. He advised seeking immediate medical advice in case of any discomfort or illness and highlighted the need for doctors to be readily available.

ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) and ASHAs (Accredited Social Health Activists) explained to the Collector their efforts in collecting details of pregnant women, administering required vaccinations like TB, diphtheria, and tetanus, and providing necessary assistance. They also emphasized their role in facilitating hospital visits for the women when needed. The Collector instructed the staff and officials to work diligently to provide better medical services to the public.

Later, at the Maldakal Primary Health Center, the District Collector reviewed the attendance register and stock register, and gathered information about the staff. He inspected the general ward, labor room, pharmacy, laboratory, and various medical services offered to the public. He inquired about the number of deliveries conducted, measures to control seasonal diseases, and daily outpatient details. The Collector directed that comprehensive medical services be provided to all outpatients and encouraged staff to report any hospital-related issues to him.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the efficiency of laboratory equipment and ensuring 100% registration and checkups for pregnant women (ANC registration). The Collector advised field-level medical staff to work in constant coordination.

The inspection was attended by DMHO Siddappa, Dr. Swaroopa Rani, Jayamma, Community Health Officer Madhavi, ANMs Kavitha and Gausia, ASHA workers, and other medical staff.