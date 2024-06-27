DC helds an awareness Rally along with the ZP Chairperson on drugs abuse

Gadwal: On the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking, ZP Chairperson Sarita called upon every citizen to work responsibly to make Jogulamba Gadwal district drug-free. An awareness rally named Mission Parivartan was organized under the auspices of the District Women and Child Welfare Department at Gadwal Krishnaveni Chowrasta. District Collector B.M. Santhosh, ZP Chairperson Sarita, and SP T se Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the event. After the rally, which concluded at the old bus stand, Sarita emphasized the importance of awareness about the dangers of drug use starting from the student stage.

They want to move forward. He advised the youth to do their best to eliminate drugs. He said that students should concentrate on their studies and make their future great, if they fall under the influence of drugs, they will have to suffer for the rest of their lives. Not only the police but also everyone should take their responsibility and work hard to prevent drug addiction. At the time of settling down in life, they should not get used to hardships and destroy their lives, but should lay golden paths for the coming future.

District Collector B. M. Santosh said that this day has been celebrated every year since 1989.

ZP Chairperson Sarita stressed the importance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking and urged everyone to recognize its significance. Citizens are advised to inform the police about drug dealers as part of their civic responsibility. Family members of drug-affected youth have been asked to seek necessary treatment, with assurances of better medical care provided at the district hospital's rehabilitation center. Sarita highlighted that youth aged 17-18 are particularly vulnerable to drug abuse and need to be educated about its dangers during this critical period. She encouraged students to focus on their studies to remain physically and mentally strong, avoiding the pitfalls of drug use.ZP Chairperson Sarita emphasized the importance of mental strength and urged the youth not to ruin their precious health by getting addicted to intoxicants such as alcohol, cigarettes, gutka, and ganja.

District SP Srinivasa Rao called for collective efforts to eliminate drug addiction and prevent citizens from becoming drug addicts. He mentioned that the state government has implemented strong measures, with the police department in the district taking strict actions to eradicate drugs. An anti-narcotich bureau has been established in each police station, and special personnel have been appointed to tackle this issue effectively.

SP said. Eradication of drugs is everyone's responsibility and the youth should be safe from being affected by these drugs.

District Welfare Officer Sudharani, Additional SP Gunasekhar, officers from various departments, students, youth, local public representatives, and others participated in this program. District Collector BM Santosh made a pledge to prevent drugs with the students and officials. The chief guests presented certificates of appreciation to the winners of the essay competition organized for students on drug eradication. ZP Chairperson Sarita, Collector BM Santosh, SP Srinivasa Rao and others took selfies at the selfie point set up under the name 'I am Anti-Drug Shoulder'. After that, posters related to the program were unveiled in the IDOC conference hall.