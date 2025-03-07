DCA raids medical distributor, seizes medicines

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided a medical distributor in Sultan Bazar and found that the stocks of vaccines and injections were stored at room temperature instead of under refrigeration.

The officials raided the medical distributor, Sri Nandini Pharma. During the raid, the officials found that stocks of tetanus vaccine and oxytocin injections were stored at room temperature on racks along with other general drugs. As per the officials, these medicines must be stored in a refrigerator at 2-8 degrees Celsius to maintain their stability and efficacy. The raid was carried out by T Rajamouli, Assistant Director, Hyderabad, and V Ajay, Drugs Inspector, Goshamahal, along with other officers. The officials also seized stocks containing two varieties of medicines worth Rs. 10,000. According to DCA, the genuineness of the drug licenses can be verified through the Third Party Verification system, which is available on the DCA website, the advisory said, adding that this system will ensure integrity in the supply chain of medicines and prevent entry of counterfeit drugs into the supply chain.

In a statement, VB Kamalasan Reddy DG, TSDCA said, “The DCA portal under third party verification feature enables verification of the genuineness of the drug license held by wholesale or retail medical shop/pharmacy. Public can also verify whether a medical shop or pharmacy holds a valid license issued by DCA.”

“Retail medical shops/pharmacies shall mandatorily verify the genuineness of the drug license held by the wholesaler or distributor (located in Telangana). Similarly, wholesalers/dealers shall mandatorily verify the genuineness of the drug license held by a retail medical shop/pharmacy on the DCA portal.” The TSDCA has urged the general public to avoid purchasing medicines from unlicensed sources and never buy medicines from unregulated websites or other online platforms.