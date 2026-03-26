DCCB approves budget proposals for upcoming financial year in Hanumakonda

Hanumakonda: The Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) approved its budget proposals for the upcoming financial year and presented its administrative and financial reports for 2025–26 during the Mahajana Sabha held on Wednesday at its head office in Nakkalagutta.

The meeting was chaired by District Collector and Bank In-charge Chahat Bajpai, who stated that the bank had been steadily moving towards profitability by meeting its targets in deposit mobilisation and loan disbursement.

She said the institution remained committed to strengthening the agricultural sector by ensuring timely credit support to farmers and cooperative societies.

Highlighting developmental initiatives, the Collector noted that under the PACS Acceleratory Programme, supported by NABARD, low-interest loans had been sanctioned to four cooperative societies.

These funds were utilised for purchasing drones and setting up Jan Aushadhi Kendras. She urged more societies to participate in such programmes to enhance their operational capacity.

NABARD District Development Manager Chandrasekhar said the programme aimed at modernising cooperative societies and improving service delivery through the adoption of technology.

He encouraged societies to make effective use of these opportunities to drive growth and sustainability.