DCM dumps huge cucumber bags near Shamshabad road, locals rushed to pick

In a freak incident, a DCM lorry dumped huge bags of cucumber on the roadside near Shamshabad - Bangaluru highway. The locals who noticed the bags rushed to pick them up.

This incident came into light when some clicked the pictures and shared them on social media. Recently, a DCM lorry with cucumbers load was seen coming towards Hyderabad from Karnataka.

As there was no buyer due to the lockdown situation here in the city, the lorry returned back with the load. While on the way, they dumped the cucumber bags on the roadside at Shadnagar bypass in Rangareddi district.

On seeing cucumber bags, the locals reached the spot in large number and picked up the bags. As getting vegetables has become difficult due to the lockdown to control the spread of Coronavirus.