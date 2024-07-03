DDRF team prepared on behalf of district police department to deal with disaster situations: SP Rohit Raju IPS

Bhadradri Kothagudem: District Disaster Response Force is ready on behalf of the District Police Department to be continuously available to the people of the district when the rivers, brooks and bends in the district overflow during the rainy season. SP Rohit Raju IPS informed.

When it rains heavily, the low-lying areas of the Godavari river catchment area gets waterlogged and the people living there are facing problems. He said that the members of the DDRF team are fully trained to reach there immediately and save the people in danger.

People should immediately dial 100 in case of any disaster. to He said that if you call and give information to the police, the DDRF team will immediately reach the spot and take relief measures. He informed that the DDRF team has been provided with all kinds of materials needed during the rescue. On this occasion, the SP gave several instructions to the members of the DDRF team.

Additional SP Operations Paritosh Pankaj IPS, Bhadrachalam ASP Ankit Kumar Sankwar in this programIPS, RI Operations Ravi, Admin RI Lal Babu, MTO Sudhakar and other officers participated.



