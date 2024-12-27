Deccan Heritage Society condoles death of eminent puppeteer

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy Trust Chairman Vedakumar Manikonda expressed profound sorrow at the sudden demise of M Jagannatham, who was an eminent wooden string puppeteer.

Mothe Jagannatham, affectionately called “Bommalollu”, led a troupe of performers dedicated to preserving a centuries-old tradition of storytelling through wooden string puppetry.

Vedakumar said that his performances brought to life epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and stories of Prahlada and Ramadasu. The troupe’s artistry represents the rich cultural heritage of the Telangana region. “Currently, only two such troupes remain from the same Mothe family in the combined district of Warangal,” he said.