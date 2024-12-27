  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Deccan Heritage Society condoles death of eminent puppeteer

Deccan Heritage Society condoles death of eminent puppeteer
x
Highlights

Deccan Heritage Academy Trust Chairman Vedakumar Manikonda expressed profound sorrow at the sudden demise of M Jagannatham, who was an eminent wooden string puppeteer.

Hyderabad: Deccan Heritage Academy Trust Chairman Vedakumar Manikonda expressed profound sorrow at the sudden demise of M Jagannatham, who was an eminent wooden string puppeteer.

Mothe Jagannatham, affectionately called “Bommalollu”, led a troupe of performers dedicated to preserving a centuries-old tradition of storytelling through wooden string puppetry.

Vedakumar said that his performances brought to life epics like the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and stories of Prahlada and Ramadasu. The troupe’s artistry represents the rich cultural heritage of the Telangana region. “Currently, only two such troupes remain from the same Mothe family in the combined district of Warangal,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick