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Deceased journalist’s family receives Rs 1.77 lakh assistance in Mahabubabad
In Short
The family of deceased journalist Chintala Ailaiah received Rs 1.77 lakh in financial assistance from villagers, fellow journalists, friends and organisations in Mahabubabad district, Telangana.
MAHABUBABAD: Villagers, fellow journalists and friends have extended financial assistance of Rs 1,77,200 to the family of deceased journalist Chintala Ailaiah of Gantlakunta village in Peddavangara mandal, Mahabubabad district. The amount was handed over to the bereaved family on Wednesday under the leadership of village sarpanch Payili Yakalakshmi.
Ailaiah, a journalist from Gantlakunta village, died recently. In response, villagers, journalists, friends, several organisations and members of WhatsApp groups came together to collect the funds for his family.
Contributions from six groups
The assistance was raised through contributions from six groups:
Best Friends Society: Rs 46,000
Friendly Care Foundation: Rs 10,500
SSC 2007–08 batch friends: Rs 36,000
Members of the Gantlakunta Super Kings WhatsApp group: Rs 22,500
Peddavangara journalists: Rs 38,500
Gantlakunta Class VII friends: Rs 23,700
The total contribution amounted to Rs 1,77,200.
Officials hail community support
District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) P. Rajendra Prasad praised villagers, friends and journalists for standing by the family during its difficult time. He said journalists contribute to social development and should remain united during times of crisis.
Addressing the gathering, Rajendra Prasad said print and electronic media representatives should provide people with news that contributes to social development. He urged journalists to carry out their professional responsibilities in a manner that promotes social values among the youth and the public.
He said that, at a time when human relationships were losing importance, the collective financial support extended to the deceased journalist’s family was commendable and set an example for society. He called upon everyone to participate in such social initiatives and inspire others.
Support for working journalists
The DPRO said District Collector Sneha Sabarish was taking special initiatives for the welfare of working journalists in the district, as per government directions. He expressed hope that the assistance would provide some relief to the family and appealed for continued support to them in the future.
Journalists Rammurthy, Sadanandam, Buchanna, Balaji, Satish, Ratnakar Reddy, Raju, Sammayya and Srikant, along with villagers Raju, Somanna, Satish, Ashok, Srinath, Praveen and Narsayya, among others, participated in the programme.
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