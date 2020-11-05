Decision soon on ryots compensation: Sabitha Indra Reddy 

Hyderabad: State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the State government will be taking a decision on providing compensation to crops damaged by the recent heavy rains in the State. Ranga Reddy Zilla Parishad Plenary Session was held under the supervision of Zilla Parishad Chairperson Anita Harinath Reddy on Wednesday.

At the session, the Education Minister said that the district had received 90 per cent of rainfall more than ever before. Officials have sent a report to the government with a preliminary estimate of crop damage in 1.44 lakh acres due to the rain. The Minister lauded the active participation of the people's representatives in the implementation of rural development programme in the district.

The government would take up crop damage as it was damaged by unseasonal rains. All are advised to take steps to ensure farmer bond and farmer insurance, she added and said that in case of illegal layouts, minimum facilities should be identified for ventures that do not have a playground park and a report should be sent to the Collector to take action against them.

ZP chairperson Anita Reddy said that under the farmer life insurance scheme, 84 farmers have been provided insurance cover of Rs 420 lakh so far in the financial year 2020-21.The district medical officer has been directed to take steps to make doctors available in government hospitals.

Ranga Reddy district agriculture officer Geetha said that while various crops were estimated to be cultivated in four lakh acres during the monsoon season in the district, it was cultivated in 4,71,795 acres, exceeding the estimates. For the Yasangi season, seeds were also made available in full, for the crop. During the recent monsoon season, Rs 336 crore was disbursed to 2,63,271 farmers in the district under the farmer bond, she informed.

Shadnagar MLA Anjaiah Yadav said that action should be taken against the factories that are causing pollution.

Chevella MLA Kale Yadav, Kalwakurthy MLA Jaipal Yadav, Additional Collector Pratik Jain, ZP CEO Dilip, ZP Vice Chairman Ganesh, ZDPTCs, MPs, DCMS and DCCB presidents attended the meeting.