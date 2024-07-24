Defected MLAs go mute in Assembly

Hyderabad: The five defected MLAs to Congress skipped the first day of the budget session of the Assembly on Tuesday and the other five MLAs who attended the session were sitting in the back benches and maintaining silence during the session.

All eyes were on the MLAs who had defected from the BRS party and joined the Congress party recently. On the first day of the session, the MLAs come to the Assembly in their traditional attire. The MLAs from the Congress party were with the TriColour scarf, the BJP MLAs were with the saffron and green-coloured khanduas, the BRS MLAs were seen in pink-coloured scarfs, the lone CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao was with a red-coloured one.

However, the MLAs who had quit BRS and joined Congress were seen without scarfs. The MLAs who came to the House were Kadiyam Srihari, K Yadaiah, T Venkat Rao, Mahipal Reddy and Pocharam Srinivas Reddy. Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was seen with a different coloured scarf. The MLAs were sitting in the back benches and did not speak on the first day.