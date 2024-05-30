Delhi court tells Kavitha, other accused to appear on June 3

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the investigating agencies, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has summoned all the accused, including BRS MLC K Kavitha, to appear on June 3.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have urged the court not to grant bail to Kavitha as she is an influential person and can destroy evidence. The court has taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the ED.

The four accused, including Kavitha, Charan Preet Singh, Arvind Singh, and Prince Kumar, have been named in the chargesheet; all have been summoned by the court. Kavitha was arrested on March 15 by the ED and was later arrested by the CBI while in judicial custody in Tihar Jail under the now-scraped Delhi Liquor Policy under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. She will be presented in court via a production warrant being issued against her. All will be produced before the court.

The ED has alleged that Kavitha is a key conspirator in the case. She is instrumental in arranging for a Rs 100 crore bribe; Rs 50 crore of that amount was demanded by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and was arranged by K Kavitha; another half was being arranged by Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy.