Delhi HC issues notice to Kavitha in liquor policy case

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to Kalvakuntla Kavitha and other accused individuals in the Delhi liquor policy case. The court also stayed specific observations made by the CBI court against the investigating agency, while directing the trial court to postpone proceedings in the related Enforcement Directorate money laundering case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had filed a review petition in the High Court challenging the discharge orders of the Rouse Avenue Court, which had previously acquitted all accused, including Kavitha. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that the High Court would examine the matter with care.

While the court did not stay the acquittal itself, it froze the adverse remarks directed at the agency and its officers. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, argued that the petition was essential to challenge a discharge order he described as one of the largest scams in the history of the national capital. He contended that the trial court order functioned as an acquittal without a trial and criticised the speed of the decision, noting a 600-page judgment was delivered just 12 days after submissions ended.

Mehta argued that while speedy justice is a goal, it should not lead to a miscarriage of justice by dismissing meticulous evidence prematurely.Kavitha was previously incarcerated for 161 days, having been arrested by the ED in Hyderabad on March 15 and later by the CBI on April 11 while in Tihar Jail. Investigative agencies alleged her involvement in proceeds of crime totalling Rs 1,100 crore, specifically linking her to Rs 292.8 crore. Although she secured bail on August 27, 2024, the agencies are now appealing the recent verdict. The High Court has set the next hearing for 16 March to further deliberate on the validity of the discharge.