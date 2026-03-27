Delhi HC team conducts searches at rice trader's properties in Miryalaguda

Miryalguda ( Nalgonda): Tension prevailed in Miryalaguda town of Nalgonda district after a team associated with the Delhi High Court conducted surprise inspections at the residence and business premises of a rice trader on Thursday.

According to local sources, the team carried out extensive searches at the house, office, and other locations linked to prominent rice businessman Chidarla Gopi. Allegations have surfaced that he was involved in printing fake labels of various rice bag brands and conducting business under these counterfeit markings. It is also alleged that these rice bags were being printed without proper authorisation and supplied to several states across the country.

Following complaints lodged by branded rice traders from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, the Delhi High Court reportedly appointed a special Advocate General team to investigate the matter. Acting on the court’s directions, the inspection team arrived in Miryalaguda and coordinated with local police officials, including Town-I Circle Inspector Nagabhushan Rao, to carry out the raids with police escort.

The team inspected multiple locations, including Blue Whale Palace and Gopi’s residence in Reddy Colony, along with his business establishments. During the inspections, officials reportedly seized large quantities of branded rice bags from a printing unit located near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) premises.