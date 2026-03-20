Delhi High Court directs EC to decide on Kavitha’s new party registration

The Telangana Jagruthi President Kavitha’s new political party will be named Telangana Praja Jagruthi and is likely to receive approval soon as the Delhi High Court on Thursday issued directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a decision as early as possible.

The Jagruthi leader had approached the Delhi High Court alleging that the ECI was delaying the registration application. The petition came up for hearing before Justice Amit Bansal. Kavitha pleaded that her party was formed on 19 January after a General Body meeting was called and a constitution was adopted. On 23 January this year, Kavitha submitted an application to the ECI seeking registration for the party under this name.

Upon examining the application, the Election Commission raised objections, citing several technical deficiencies. Kalvakuntla Kavitha subsequently approached the Delhi High Court, requesting that the ECI expedite the scrutiny of her application filed under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951and issue appropriate orders.

During a hearing on 27 February, the counsel representing the ECI informed the court that a communication had been sent to Kavitha on 23 February pointing out various defects. Consequently, as the counsel was absent on that day and requested an adjournment, the hearing was postponed to 19 March.

The court has now directed the ECI to expeditiously decide the issue and has closed the plea. This ruling marks a significant step forward for the proposed party’s legal standing in the state’s evolving political landscape.