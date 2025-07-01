Delhi mein dosti, galli mein kushti: KTR takes a jibe at BJP, Congress

Hyderabad: Taking a jibe at the Union Minister Amit Shah for stating that Telangana had become an ATM for Congress, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked what was the Centre doing for the last 18 months, and quipped that both the national parties were adopting ‘Delhi mein dosti aur Gali mein kushti’.

Rama Rao alleged that the Congress party, which has become the most dangerous to the Telangana society due to corruption, irregularities and scams, was protected by the BJP. Amit Shah, who had yesterday raised his voice that the Congress government in Telangana had become an ATM for the Delhi Congress, called KTR a ‘new ghazini’ who had forgotten that the BJP government was in power at the Centre and that he was the Home Minister. “When Prime Minister of this country Narendra Modi accuses the Congress government in Telangana of collecting ‘Rahul-Revanth tax’ from builders and contractors, then the fact that no investigative agency at the Centre has conducted an investigation is a wonderful proof of the illegal relationship between the two parties,” KTR said.

The BRS leader reminded that when Revanth Reddy awarded the Amrut works contract worth Rs 1,137 crore to his brother-in-law Srujan Reddy without following any rules, the Central government did not conduct a minimum investigation. He said that they had complained to the Union Minister with all the evidence, but the Modi government did

not pay attention.

He also lashed out at Revanth Reddy for violating all the rules and regulations in the illegal sale of forest lands in Kanche Gachibowli. He said that this is a big scam and that a financial fraud of Rs 10,000 crore has taken place, but the Modi government has not even given a notice even though the Supreme Court-appointed CEC (Centrally Empowered Committee) recommended a thorough investigation.