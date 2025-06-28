Delta Rankings for ABP: Ghattu Block in Gadwal dist in 5th place in nationwide rankings

Hyderabad: NITI Aayog has released the Delta Rankings for the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP) for Q4 of 2024–25 (January–March 2025). Ghattu Block of Jogulamba Gadwal District secured the 5th rank out of 500 blocks nationwide and the 2nd rank in Zone 3, which comprises the states of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

In recognition of this outstanding performance, Ghattu Block has been awarded Rs 1 crore by NITI Aayog. The rankings were announced during a virtual national event hosted by NITI Aayog, which saw the participation of all 500 aspirational blocks across the country.

The Delta Ranking is based on the progress made across 39 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) grouped under five core themes: 1) Health & Nutrition, 2) Education, 3) Agriculture & Allied Services, 4) Basic Infrastructure, 5) Social Development

Between October–December 2024 and January–March 2025, Ghattu Block improved its composite score from 61.24 to 69.43, marking a significant incremental progress of 8.19% in just one quarter.

District Collector Santhosh B M congratulated all Block Officers, sectoral departments, and frontline workers for their tireless efforts. He emphasized that achieving this milestone was possible due to strong coordination, real-time data monitoring, inter-departmental convergence, and a clear focus on KPI-based planning and implementation. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our grassroots officers, who have worked relentlessly towards 100% saturation of all KPIs. The results reflect our collective commitment to translating the ABP’s vision into reality,” said the Collector.

As part of this initiative, the success stories and impact-driven models from the top-performing blocks will be showcased on the ‘Wall of Fame’ inaugurated today at NITI Aayog, New Delhi. This platform celebrates excellence and innovation under both the Aspirational Blocks and Aspirational Districts Programmes, and aims to inspire a Viksit Bharat by 2047.