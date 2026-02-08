Department of Heritage Telangana Dr. N. Ramesan Memorial Lecture and Book Release at State Museum

The Department of Heritage, Government of Telangana, is organizing the Dr. N. Ramesan Memorial Lecture and Book Release on Sunday, February 9, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Bhagavan Mahaveer Auditorium, State Museum, Public Gardens, Hyderabad.

The memorial lecture, titled “Reminiscences of Late Dr. N. Ramesan,” is being held to commemorate the life, scholarship, and lasting contributions of Dr. N. Ramesan, a distinguished archaeologist and an eminent figure in the heritage sector of Telangana. The event seeks to recall his academic journey, professional achievements, and his pivotal role in shaping archaeological research and heritage conservation in the region.

Sri Jeyesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary to the Youth Advancement, Tourism & Culture (YAT&C) Department, Government of Telangana, will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

A key highlight of the programme will be the release of a commemorative book by Dr. N. S. Ramachandra Murthy, noted archaeologist and former Director of Archaeology. Dr. Murthy will also deliver the keynote address, sharing his personal and professional experiences with Late Dr. N. Ramesan and reflecting on his scholarly legacy. Dr. N. S. Ramachandra Murthy is widely known for his extensive excavations and significant publications on the archaeological and cultural heritage of the Andhra–Telangana region.

The programme is being directed by Prof. Arjun Rao Kuthadi, Director, Department of Heritage, Telangana. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Kuthadi emphasized that the memorial lecture is part of the Department’s ongoing efforts to honour stalwarts who laid the foundations of heritage management and archaeological research in the state. The Department of Heritage, originally established in 1914, continues to uphold this legacy through research, conservation, and public outreach.

The event is expected to bring together scholars, archaeologists, historians, heritage professionals, students, and cultural enthusiasts, offering a platform for meaningful reflection on Telangana’s rich archaeological traditions and the individuals who dedicated their lives to preserving them.

All scholars, heritage enthusiasts, and members of the public are cordially invited to attend this significant commemoration celebrating the enduring contributions of Dr. N. Ramesan to archaeology and cultural preservation in Telangana.

Prof Arjun Rao Kuthadi,

Director,

Dept of Heritage telangana

Hyderabad