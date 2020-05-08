Depressed over delay in wedding, couple ends life in Adilabad

Depressed over delay in their wedding due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, a couple committed suicide in Kampur village of Narnur mandal of Adilabad district.

Locals informed the police who reached the spot and took up an investigation. The police said that the couple who got engaged were depressed over the lockdown that was imposed to prevent the spread of the virus. With no hope of being together, the couple consumed poison and committed suicide, the police said.

The victims were identified as Ganesh and Seetha Bhai. With the death of the couple, a pall of gloom descended in the village. Their bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

On May 1, 2020 - skeletal remains of a 23-year-old woman and her 28-year-old boyfriend were found in Ananthagiri's forest in Telangana. The police said that the bodies were mauled by wild animals. A purse and a bike were recovered from the spot.

With the help of registration number of the bike, they identified the deceased name as Mahender.