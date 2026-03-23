Deputy Mayor extends financial aid to poor medical student

Mahabubnagar: MarepallySurender Reddy’s family provided financial assistance to a meritorious medical student from an economically weaker background in Mahabubnagar.

The student, a resident of Ward 38 and daughter of B. Bhagyamma and B. Venkateshwarlu, secured a free MBBS seat and is currently in her second year. An amount of Rs 2.10 lakh was handed over to support her college and hostel expenses.

The aid was extended under the leadership of Marepally Mahathi Reddy, Chairperson of MSR Foundation and daughter of the Deputy Mayor, along with family members. The initiative was inspired by the Vidya Nidhi programme introduced by Yennam Srinivas Reddy to assist deserving students from weaker sections in pursuing higher education.