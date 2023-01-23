Deputy Tahsildar suspended for intruding woman IAS officer's house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Monday suspended a Deputy Tahsildar after he was arrested over intruding into the house of senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and chief minister's secretary Smita Sabharwal here.



Taking a serious note of the incident, the government suspended Anand Kumar Reddy.

Medchal-Malkajgiri district Collector issued orders suspending the Deputy Tahsildar. Officials of the revenue department will serve the orders on Anand Kumar Reddy in Chanchalguda Central Jail where he is currently lodged.

The incident reportedly took place on the night of January 19 but came to light on Sunday.

It is to mention here that a Deputy Tehsildar in Hyderabad broke into the residence of a female IAS officer in the city's Jubilee Hills neighborhood at midnight two days ago, according to reports. The incident came to light recently. The IAS officer, who lives in a gated community, is active on social media. The deputy tehsildar had retweeted her tweets twice.

On the night of the incident, the deputy tehsildar and a friend, a hotel owner, arrived at the gated community in a car. They told security that they were there to visit the IAS officer's residence and were allowed in. The deputy tehsildar left his friend in the car and went to the officer's house, where he knocked on the door. When the officer opened the door, she was shocked to see an unknown person.

The Deputy Tehsildar reportedly said that he had previously tweeted the officer and had come to talk about his job. The officer immediately alerted security personnel, who apprehended the Deputy Tehsildar and handed him over to the police. The police also confiscated the car and arrested the friend.

The IAS officer Smita Sabharwal tweeted about the incident, saying, "Had this most harrowing experience, a night back when an intruder broke into my house. I had the presence of mind to deal and save my life. Lessons: no matter how secure you think you are- always check the doors/locks personally. #Dial100 in emergency."