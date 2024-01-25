Despite BRS MLAs’ clarification, buzz on switchover persists

Hyderabad: Four BRS legislators meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his residence on Tuesday led to a discussion in the party. Leaders speculate that some public representatives may shift to the Congress in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

Several BRS leaders, including MLAs, meeting the ruling party representatives frequently has led to hot discussion in the party. The four BRS MLAs--Kotha Prabhakar Reddy (Dubbaka), V Sunita Lakshma Reddy (Narsapur), G Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru) and Manik Rao (Zaheerabad) meeting the CM had created a sensation. The MLAs had to convene a press conference on Wednesday to clarify that there was nothing political in the meeting; it was to discuss protocol and constituency bissues.

However, the party leaders suspect that there was an effort from the ruling party to poach the BRS leaders. Recently, Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy had met Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud and Uppal legislstor Lakshma Reddy. With four MLAs meeting the CM at his residence also in the presence of the Intelligence IG Shivdhar Reddy has raised doubts that everything was not OK in the party.

The party leadership swung into action after photo of four MLAs meeting Reddy appeared in the media. The MLAs clarified at the press conference that the meeting was to discuss protocol violations and constituency issues. They threatened to file a defamation case if facts were distorted and rumours spread. Interestingly the MLAs come from nearby constituencies of Siddipet, which is represented by senior leader T Harish Rao. The Opposition BJP leader N Raghunandan Rao has alleged that MLC K Kavitha was seeking the Medak Lok Sabha seat and the Siddipet MLA was blackmailing the party with such tactics.

The MLAs clarified that they had hesitated to meet the CM during the BRS rule, but easily meet other party leaders. Along with this, the party has been facing exodus of leaders into the Congress. As many as 19 BRS corporators had joined the Congress. Adding to its woes, the party has been facing opposition from its own leaders. Council chairman G Sukhender Reddy, who is expecting a ticket for his son Amit, is also said to be unhappy with the party for not taking a decision soon.

The pink party leaders feel it would face setback if elected representatives switch over at crucial time of the Lok Sabha elections. A senior leader said that BRS chief KCR will have to set right the things before it is too late.