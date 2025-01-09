Devotees' Tragic Demise in Tirumala Stampede: Chakravarthy Acharyulu Expresses Deep Condolences

Gadwal: Chakravarthy Acharyulu, the Jogulamba Gadwal District President of the Dhupa Deepa Naivedyam Society (DDNS), expressed profound grief over the tragic incident that occurred in Tirumala on Wednesday, where a stampede claimed the lives of six devotees. Terming the incident as deeply unfortunate, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Acharyulu voiced concerns over the lack of adequate facilities for devotees at Tirumala, the sacred abode of Lord Venkateswara. He criticized the authorities for failing to implement precautionary measures despite being aware of the influx of devotees during Vaikunta Ekadashi and Sankranti holidays. He emphasized that such negligence not only reflects poor foresight but also undermines the safety of pilgrims who travel from across the globe to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.

The lack of proper arrangements and proactive measures by the temple staff and administration was highlighted as a significant oversight. Acharyulu urged the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman to ensure that such incidents are not repeated. He called for the immediate implementation of safety measures and the establishment of robust facilities for pilgrims to prevent future tragedies.

Acharyulu's statement resonates with the sentiments of countless devotees who revere Tirumala as a spiritual haven. The incident serves as a grim reminder for authorities to prioritize the safety and well-being of pilgrims, ensuring their journey to seek divine blessings remains peaceful and fulfilling.